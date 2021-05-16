WATCH: ABS-CBN launches 'Feel Good Pilipinas' dance video on 'ASAP'

MANILA — The dance video of ABS-CBN’s summer-themed anthem “Feel Good Pilipinas” has finally been unveiled.

The clip, which was shot atop a skyscraper within the ABS-CBN compound, debuted on “ASAP Natin ‘To” on Sunday followed by a live performance by various Kapamilya stars led by KZ Tandingan and the P-pop group BGYO.

The lyrics of “Feel Good Pilipinas,” which notably mentions “A to Z” and “Kapatid,” was written by Lawrence Arvin Sibog and Robert Labayen of the ABS-CBN Creative Communication Management (CCM) division.

A2Z Channel 11 has been the home of many ABS-CBN programs on free TV, through a blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network, since Channel 2’s shutdown in May 2020.

Kapatid, meanwhile, is identified with TV5, which started to simulcast early this year a number of ABS-CBN programs, including “ASAP Natin ‘To” and Primetime Bida titles.

Thyro Alfaro and Francis Salazar worked on the melody of “Feel Good Pilipinas,” while former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Mickey Perz choreographed the dance steps.

The dance video emphasizes the message of continuously sharing light, hope and joy to others despite all the challenges in life.

The teaser for the dance video was first shown last May 7 through various ABS-CBN platforms.