Singer Katrina Velarde finally marries American boyfriend

MANILA – Singer Katrina Velarde has finally tied the knot with her American boyfriend Mike Shapiro.

Velarde, who first rose to fame as an internet sensation, announced the news through a Facebook post on Sunday.

Although there were no details on when the wedding took place, Velarde shared that the ceremony was held at an events place in Tagaytay.

Posting a photo of the special occasion, Velarde can be seen wearing a long white wedding dress while Shapiro is donning what seems to be a Barong Tagalog.

In a previous interview with another entertainment news site, Velarde shared that they were supposed to get married last year but they pushed it back because of the coronavirus pandemic.