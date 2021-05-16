Marjorie Barretto shares wish for ex-husband Dennis Padilla

MANILA – Marjorie Barretto never thought the day would come that her ex-husband, comedian Dennis Padilla, would own up to his shortcomings that contributed to the end of their marriage.

Barretto admitted this in an interview with Toni Gonzaga where she was asked about how she felt after watching her daughter Julia’s personal and intimate conversation with Padilla in the latter's vlog.

“He and I have been separated for more than 14 years. I never thought the day would come that he would say na may kasalanan din siya sa breakdown ng marriage namin. He said na it was his temper, it was his anger,” Barretto said.

“I was with him for such a long time. I know I was a good wife. I know I was there in more downs than ups. I know that I forgave him over and over again, so I was wondering why he didn’t remember me as a good wife, or why wasn’t he spending that much time with his kids,” she added.

Barretto, however, acknowledged that all of that is over now and she is happy that he has a good relationship with their children.

“People misjudged me, thinking na I was encouraging my kids not to have a good relationship with their father. As a matter of fact, even Dennis thought for a long time that I was the one preventing him from seeing my kids. No, eh. I want my kids to have peace with both parents kasi I don’t want them to harbor hatred kasi mabigat yun, lalo na kung magulang mo yung kaaway mo,” she said.

Sharing her wish for her former husband, Barretto said: “I would like for him to continue his new journey as a less angry person. Para ma-enjoy na niya the remaining years of his life, na he’s part of all of his children’s life.”

Aside from Julia, Barretto and Padilla have two other children, Claudia and Leon.

