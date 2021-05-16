LOOK: James Reid featured on a Times Square billboard in New York City

MANILA – Just like his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre, James Reid also made it to the digital billboard on Times Square in New York City.

This, after the Filipino singer-actor’s new song “Crazy” was released in the streaming platform Amazon Music and became part of its Mixtape Asia playlist.

“We up in NYC again,” Reid wrote on Instagram while also posting a photo and a video of his digital billboard.

Reid’s own record label Careless Music shared the same update on its official page and wrote: “It's gettin' #Crazy in NYC.”

It was only last month when Lustre’s photo also made it up to a huge digital billboard also in New York City.

She was one of several female artists or creators featured, as part of Spotify’s just-launched EQUAL Music Program.

Lustre, 27, launched her visual album “Wildest Dreams” in October 2020, and has been actively promoting the passion project with performances and brand tie-ups.

The album marked her first music release also under Careless Music, after departing her former talent agency at Viva Entertainment.

