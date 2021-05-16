John Prats, Isabel Oli celebrate 6 years of marriage

MANILA – John Prats and Isabel Oli marked on Sunday their sixth year as a married couple.

On Instagram, Prats and Oli penned sweet messages for each other to celebrate their union.

“The happiest day in my life was the day you finally became my wife,” Prats told Oli.

“I feel so lucky every day to have you as my lover, wife, and best friend. Thank you for your love and care. Happy 6th wedding anniversary my wife! I love you,” he added.

Oli, for her part, gushed about being married to her “crush” for six years now.

“6 years married to my crush. God can be sooooo full of sweet surprises, right? Happy wedding anniversary @johnprats , my twelfth of never,” she wrote.

Prats married Oli in May 2015 after being together for more than two years. They are blessed with three children: Feather, Daniel Freedom, and Forest.

Related video: