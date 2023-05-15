WATCH: Jake Cuenca gets 'kilig' over Chie Filomeno

MANILA --- Actor Jake Cuenca can't hide his "kilig" after he was asked if he is courting actress Chie Filomeno.

In "Magandang Buhay" last Friday, Cuenca, who surprised his good friend Iza Calzado, reiterated that he "admires" Filomeno.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Ano ba? I am admiring her. 'Yun na lang 'yun... actually sinabi na ng mukha ko lahat," Cuenca said.

"Kita ko 'yung kilig sa mata niya as a friend," Calzado said.

Meanwhile, Calzado shared the kind of woman she wants for Cuenca.

"Basta 'yung mamahalin siya nang buong-buo. Kasi buong-buo rin magbigay ng pagmamahal ito. At siyempre kailangan talaga magkaintindihan kayo. Because alam natin ito hindi madali ang relationship lalo na kapag papunta na sa marriage. A lot of understanding, patience and it's not always going to be a bed of roses. So somebody who will be with you through thick and thin talaga. That's my wish for you," Calzado told the actor.

Cuenca also shared the things that he is looking for in his future partner.

"That's also what I want. Like sabi ko nga for me I'm not looking for a perfect. I am looking for something that's mine. Something you can call yours and something you can call -- home," Cuenca said.

Last week, Cuenca seemed to have further fanned the flames of a brewing romance between him and Filomeno after he posted on Instagram a sizzling photo of them taken during the Metro Body 2023 pictorial ahead of Star Magic’s “Hot Summer LaHot Sexy.”

In the caption, he quoted the lyrics of a 1975 song which goes, “If you never shoot you'll never know."

In a recent interview, Cuenca admitted that he “admires” Filomeno, who was seen with him during the Star Magic gathering.

“I’m admiring her. I guess I can say that. She knew that I admire her. We’ve known each other for a while and we are enjoying each other’s company,” he said about the real score between them.

Cuenca was previously in a three-year relationship with Kylie Verzosa.

Related video: