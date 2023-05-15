MANILA -- Georcelle Dapat-Sy, creative director of the dance powerhouse G-Force, finally broke her silence about the rumored rift between her and pop superstar Sarah Geronimo.

G-Force, the group behind the popular dance steps of Geronimo's massive hit "Tala," was not part of singer-actress's 20th anniversary concert held over the weekend.

In the concert, Geronimo debuted a new choreography for her massive hit.

In the latest vlog of Ogie Diaz uploaded on Sunday, Diaz shared the reply that he received from Dapat-Sy.

In her message, Dapat-Sy admitted that there were "artistic differences" between G-Force and Geronimo.

She revealed that she pulled out from the anniversary concert two months ago and that her group supported her decision.

Dapat-Sy described what happened as a "break up."

"Walang side nila or side ko. Isa lang ang mithiin ng lahat... support SG on her 20th year. SG is 35 years old. We've been training her and G-Force have been dancing with her for 16 years. She's looking for growth as an artist and as a person. She wants to try other things. There were artistic differences and I wanna support her as she embarks on this new chapter even if it means stepping out for a while. Mama Ogs, I did everything out of love and respect for her as an artist and a friend. Parang love team kami for 16 years, but this year gusto niya to try other things," Dapat-Sy said.

"This process was painful for G-Force. Most of them cried, especially the choreographers who have been training hard to bring out the best in her. It's like a break up. SG wants something else, I want her to exercise that artistic freedom. But it's also my right to exercise my artistic freedom. I had to pull out two months ago in March. Of course, my team will always understand and respect my decision. This is me encouraging SG to experience that creative freedom and to be the ultimate decision-maker in producing and directing her 20th anniversary concert," she added.

Dapat-Sy also cleared rumors that she demanded P150,000 per number if her choreohgraphy will be used in concert.

"Why will I demand? Wala ako sa position to demand for anything especially when no work is delivered pero I can quote for the price of the use of my copyrighted works. I sent a personal letter, not a demand letter. I did not demand. Not being a part of her 20th is my gift of freedom so she can fully express her creative dreams," Dapat-Sy shared.

Dapat-Sy concluded her message by stressing that their relationship should be fine.

"Our relationship should be okay and not be affected by public opinion," Dapat-Sy said.

