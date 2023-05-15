Super Junior D&E to hold Manila fan concert in September

Super Junior D&E. Photo from Super Junior's official Facebook page

Filipino ELFs ought to prepare their party hats because Super Junior D&E is coming to Manila in September for a fan concert.

Super Junior D&E announced Monday the first set of cities and dates for its "DElight Party" fan concert tour, which includes a stop in the Philippines on September 30.

Further details have not been announced as of writing.

The tour will kick off in Seoul in June before heading to other Asian cities, based on a post on Super Junior D&E's newly launched Twitter account.

The post also teased the possibility of more dates and locations for the tour.

Debuting in 2011, Super Junior D&E is a sub-unit of the long-running K-pop boy band Super Junior. It consists of members Donghae and Eunhyuk.

The pair last went to Manila in December 2022 for Super Junior's "Super Show 9: Road" tour.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

FROM THE ARCHIVES