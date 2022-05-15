Lea Salonga gives glimpse of 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' character

MANILA – Lea Salonga gave her followers a peek at her character in the upcoming HBO Max series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

The Broadway star shared on Instagram on Sunday a shot from one of her scenes wherein she is photographed alone without any of her co-stars.

“Coming summer 2022,” Salonga said in the caption.

It was in September last year when Salonga announced that she was cast in the series.

“The moms have descended upon the town of Millwood! And we have secrets and lies of our own (can’t let the children have all the fun),” she wrote at that time.

“So excited to be part of the cast of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” she added before tagging her co-stars on the show.

Aside from Salonga, the series will also star Sharon Leal, Elena Goode, Zakiya Young and Carly Pope.

According to a Variety report, Salonga will play the role of Elodie, the overbearing mother of Minnie (Malia Pyles) “who works overtime to protect her daughter from her childhood trauma.”

Variety also said “the series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new ‘Little Liars’ — find themselves tormented by an unknown ‘Assailant’ and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago, as well as their own.”

The original “Pretty Little Liars” bowed out in 2017 after seven seasons.

