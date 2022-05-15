Janine Gutierrez fuels romance rumors as she greets Paulo Avelino

MANILA – Janine Gutierrez is fueling romance rumors anew as she posted a new photo of Paulo Avelino on social media.

Gutierrez shared Avelino’s new snap on Instagram when she greeted her “Marry Me, Marry You” leading man on his special day on Saturday.

“Happy birthday @pauavelino,” she simply wrote in the caption before adding three heart emojis.

Gutierrez and Avelino stayed at least a week in the US in late March, as guests of music veteran Ogie Alcasid in his concert tour California.

They then flew to New York apparently for a personal vacation.

Avelino and Gutierrez had dated for a time before the latter’s four-year relationship with host-dancer Rayver Cruz. Gutierrez and Cruz separated early October of 2021.

In a recent interview with Pep, Gutierrez said she is happy with her growing closeness with Avelino following the conclusion of their series.

"We have always been close naman. Mas naging close lang kami after ng teleserye and after working together sa ABS," she said.

Gutierrez also said she really enjoys “spending time with him and talking to him.”

