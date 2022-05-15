Angelica Panganiban shows off future room of her baby

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban shared a glimpse of what she and her partner Gregg Homan have been doing in preparation for the arrival of their first baby.

Through an Instagram post on Sunday, the actress posted a clip of what would be the room of their child.

“Slowly but surely,” she briefly captioned her post.

The room is mostly white with paintings of different sea creatures on the wall. Panganiban has yet to fill it with baby stuff.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy last March 20, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again.

On New Year’s Day in 2021, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend.

