WATCH: Sandara’s ‘In Or Out’ gets bizarre update in Netflix music video

MANILA — Memorable to most Filipinos as the breakout novelty hit of “Pambansang Krung-Krung” Sandara Park, “In Or Out” re-emerged on Friday as a bizarre, zombie-themed tune, courtesy of Netflix.

The streaming giant used the dance track — or a version of it — in a local music video to promote “Army of the Dead,” the US zombie heist film set.

Sandara, who went to become a K-pop idol and one-fourth of the iconic 2NE1, is not involved in the video, but the choreography does harken back to her “Krung-Krung” days in local showbiz.

On top of that, a zombie made to look like Sandara during her 2NE1 days is also seen dancing.

“1 City. 10 Lives. Millions of dollars at stake. Place your bets, mga sis! Sino sa ating heistmates ang magiging ultimate big winner? P.S. Who knew In or Out could be a zombie bop?” went Netflix’s playful caption went.

The 10 lives refer to the 10 characters in “Army of the Dead,” which is set after a zombie outbreak that has isolated a ruined Las Vegas.

Directed by Zack Snyder, the original filmmaker of “Justice League,” “Army of the Dead” is set to be released on Netflix on May 21.

