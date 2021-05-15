Sunshine Cruz thanks daughter Sam for prioritizing studies, graduating junior high

Sunshine Cruz celebrated her daughter's graduation from junior high school with a post on social media, thanking Sam for prioritizing her studies over her many obligations.

On Instagram, Cruz posted a photo of the two of them, with her daughter holding a tablet showing an image shown during her graduation. The screen veteran also posted group photos with her boyfriend, businessman Macky Mathay.

“Congratulations, Sam! It is such a heart-filling moment seeing you graduate from Junior High School onwards to Senior High! These are definitely moments that cannot be replaced,” Cruz wrote in her post’s caption.

“Thank you for fulfilling your promise to me that even if you have started your career in show business and have been busy, you still made sure that you made your studies a top priority in your now many obligations. We love you Sam! #proudmom.”

In the comments, Sam thanked her mother for her support,

“Thank u for all the support and love! Love u guys,” she said, tagging her mother and Mathay.

Sam, 16, juggled her studies with her showbiz career, finishing junior high while also guesting on shows and recording music.

Sam is Cruz's daughter with actor Cesar Montano.

