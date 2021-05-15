Jodi Sta. Maria is proud mom as son finishes junior high

Photo from Jodi Sta. Maria's Instagram account

Veteran actress Jodi Sta. Maria took to social media Friday to congratulate her son, Thirdy, for finishing junior high school.

On Instagram, Sta. Maria was a proud mother as she shared her son’s milestone at school with moving-up ceremony photo, which Thirdy apparently did not want to be uploaded.

“Anak, I know you told me not to post this kasi ayaw mo yung hair mo sa photo (gwapo ka parin anak) but I couldn’t help it,” the actress said in the caption.

The star for the Philippine adaptation of “Doctor Foster” also expressed her excitement that she would have a child in college after a couple of years.

“I am just so proud of you! It wasn’t easy but by the grace of God you made it. Congratulations anak. 2 more years may college student na kami. You are now a step closer to your dreams,” she added.

She also sent a shout out to her son’s teachers for their guidance and patience.

“To our dear teachers...THANK YOU! Your patience is second to none! I am grateful for your gentle guidance and willingness to help. Mabuhay kayo,” the actress quipped.

Thirdy is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

In a past interview, she shared what she considers her biggest challenge as a single mom.

“I think siguro 'yung first part of me being a single mom, that part of transition from having a family to doing things differently,” she said.

Sta. Maria, however, refuses to take all the credit for raising Thirdy into the boy that he is today.

“Hindi ko rin kasi pwede sabihing solo mom ako na ako lang talaga kasi I would be unfair kay Pampi kasi he’s very much involved in the life of his son,” she said.

Calling Lacson a “good provider,” Sta. Maria said: “Wala naman akong masasabi doon. I thank the Lord na we are in good terms talaga. We are friends.”

