Elijah Canlas nabs top acting award in Harlem International Film Fest for 'Kalel, 15'

Elijah Canlas in 'Kalel, 15' which is now available worldwide on Netflix. Handout

Young actor Elijah Canlas has been named "Best Actor" in the 2021 Harlem International Film Festival.

The 20-year-old, who was feted for his role in the acclaimed film “Kalel, 15”, has reaped critical reviews locally and abroad.

Canlas, who played the teenage son of a priest who discovers he has HIV, also won the Gawan Urian and FAMAS best actor awards prior to the recognition given by the Harlem Film Fest. (LINK ON HARLEM FILMFEST https://harlemfilmfestival.org/2021-awards/)

He also nabbed the top acting prize in the 17th Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy, also for Kalel, 15.

The film is written and directed by Jun Lana.

Canlas became a household name with the online series "Gameboys", the first of the boys’ love (BL) series in the country that was heaped praise by fans on social media.

