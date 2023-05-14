Valerie Concepcion announces pregnancy on Mother's Day

MANILA – Valerie Concepcion marked Mother's Day in a special way, as she revealed being pregnant with her child with her husband Francis Sunga.

Concepcion shared several photos on Instagram on Sunday showing her baby bump while holding out a printed result of her sonogram.

“Mother’s Day this year is extra blissful for me because God has given us our litte answered prayer. My husband and I are very grateful for this very precious gift and we couldn’t be any happier sharing this news,” she said.

“THANK YOU LORD for making our lives extra wonderful, special and exciting. We’re so blessed to have our growing family. This is the best mother’s day gift ever,” she added.

Concepcion also took the opportunity to greet her own mother, professing how much she loves and appreciates her.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the SUPER MOMS out there! Especially to our dearest mother whom we love and adore so much. Thank you mom for always being there for us, for taking care of us and loving us the way that you do,” she said.

Concepcion and Sunga tied the knot in 2019. The actress has a daughter, Heather, from a past relationship.