One lucky Filipino fan received the ultimate souvenir from Taylor Swift herself during the superstar’s The Eras concert at the Lincoln Financial Filed in Philadelphia on Saturday.

As seen in a clip he posted on Instagram and TikTok, Mikael Arellano was extremely ecstatic when Swift came near him to hand the cap that she wore during one of her performances.

“Taylor gave me the hat and held my hand,” he said. “Best night of my life.”

Arellano previously went viral when he uploaded a video of himself in October 2022 lip-syncing to Swift’s “Bejeweled” while doing his own steps.

His simple choreography seemed to have reached Swift as the multi-awarded performer mimicked Arellano’s steps when she performed “Bejeweled” during her The Eras concert in Glendale, Arizona.

Just last week, Swift announced the release of the re-recording of her "Speak Now" album on July 7. In a tweet, she also said that “Speak Now Taylor’s Version” will have six new tracks.

The "Taylor's Version" route aims to own the rights to Swift's first six albums after some ownership issues. So far, she has released the re-recorded version of "Fearless" and "Red," both in 2021.

Aside from "Speak Now" and "1989," Swift has yet to release a new version of "Reputation" and her self-titled album.

Currently, Swift has been busy going from one to state to another for her concert tour which began on March 17.

The Eras Tour repertoire includes songs from all of Swift's albums, including her most recent, "Midnights." The series sees the first concert performances of Swift's studio albums "Lover," "Folklore," and "Evermore" that were released during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Philadelphia, she is set to make her next stop at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.