Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to mom on Mother's Day

MANILA – Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo turned to social media to greet her mother, Divine, on Mother’s Day.

On Instagram, Geronimo posted an old photo where Divine is seen hugging her as they smile for the camera. Another shot shows the singer with both her parents.

“Superheroes ng buhay ko. I love you nanay at tatay ko,” Geronimo wrote in the caption.

“Happy Mother’s day po mama. Walang hanggan po na pasasalamat para sa walang katumbas na pag-aaruga at pagmamahal,” she added.

During her 20th anniversary concert held at the Araneta Coliseum on Friday, Geronimo also paid tribute to her parents, who were not in attendance.

Geronimo was reduced to tears with a moving rendition of “Habang May Buhay.”

Fans at the Big Dome could not help but feel that Geronimo is missing her family a lot as throwback pictures of their family played in the background while she sang.

Last October, Geronimo released in a now-deleted post a letter of apologies to her parents for causing them pain due to some of her decisions.

While it was not clear what Geronimo was referring to, it could be remembered that her marriage with Matteo Guidicelli in 2020 allegedly severed her family ties.

Since then, Geronimo’s parents have not been seen in her shows, including in her recent concert.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. From then on, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.