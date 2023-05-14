MANILA - Jodi Sta. Maria was beaming with pride and joy after her son with Pampi Lacson finished high school.

On Instagram, Sta. Maria penned a lengthy message for Thirdy, expressing how happy he made her with this feat.

“I closed my eves for a moment and suddenly a man stood where a baby I carried in my arms used to be.

"You have given us so many reasons to be proud of the man you have become, but the proudest moment for me is telling the whole world that you are my son,” she said.

“Congratulations, anak! Dream big. Soar high. We will always be here cheering for you. May our good Lord continue to bless you, keep you, and make His face shine on you. You are loved, anak,” she added.

As seen in the photos she posted, Sta. Maria celebrated the occasion with Lacson, the latter’s current partner Iwa Moto, and Thirdy’s siblings with Lacson and Moto.

In her own page, Moto also congratulated Thirdy, saying she could not believe how fast time flew by.

“May college na kami,” Moto wrote in the caption. “Congratulations @iam.thrds. Ang bilis sobra. We love you so much.”

It was not new for fans to see Sta. Maria and Moto bonding with each other as they have forged a close friendship already.

Moto has repeatedly expressed in the past that she considers Thirdy also as her own.