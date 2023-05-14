Iza Calzado's most important role yet: motherhood

Iza Calzado with her firstborn, Deia. Instagram: @missizacalzado

MANILA — In her 20’s, award-winning actress Iza Calzado would not have been ready to become a mom.

“I had so many decisions to make then,” Calzado told ABS-CBN News. “There were so many choices to make. Sometimes, everything could be so overwhelming for me.”

“I really couldn’t imagine having this child in my 20’s. That’s me. Knowing myself, how I am, how I was, I know now is the perfect time. It always works out the way it was supposed to be.

“I’m not the type who go on like I should have, would have, could have. I really believe everything happens in God’s perfect time,” she added.

Now that she’s 40, Calzado recently discovered the “best role” yet, that of being a first-time mom. “Wow, ganito pala ang maging nanay,” she attested. “Being a mama is a world of its own.

“Kung pelikula ito, lahat ng genre pinagsama-sama sa isang pelikula. Nakakaloka. Ang sarap. It’s like getting a stamp, ‘You’re a mom.’ It’s a new chapter. It’s exciting and it really came at a perfect time.”

Calzado had no idea how difficult it is to become a mom. “Especially the first three months, those are so crucial, because you are experiencing post-partum moments.

“There are so many people happy for you, but they had no idea what you’re going through.”

Even Darna, a superhero character whom Calzado played in the past, would find being a mom a very difficult job.

“Being a mom is a job for a superhero,” Calzado maintained. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without the kind of support that I get, especially from my ‘angel’ at home, my yaya.”

“I take no shame in saying that because I have no family that I can turn to. Sino pag-iiwanan ko ng bagets? Sino aalalay sa ‘yo?”

Calzado’s in-laws, the parents of her husband, Ben Wintle, is also not here in Manila. “Malaki ang pasasalamat ko sa support that I have. Ben is always around and it’s nice to have that kind of partner,” she said.

At this point where she is now a first-time mom, Calzado admittedly understands the moms out there. “Great job to the moms,” the actress said. “You are all amazing and you need to know that.

“Motherhood is filled with self-love, but it can also be very empowering. The best way to empower yourself is to pat yourself at the back and give yourself that break.”

Although the dad has yet to learn to change diapers, Calzado is slowly training her husband. “He tried to change diapers, but he always had excuses, may meeting siya. Natatakasan ako. Of course, he hasn’t changed as many nappies as he should,” she quipped.

Her daughter, Deia, is a “goddess of joy,” according to Calzado. “I’m so focused to her,” the mom revealed. “I have yet to leave her for more than four hours.”

When Calzado recently went on a shoot for her first endorsement as a mom, she brought her daughter along.

“She’s a talkative baby,” Calzado said of Deia. “I don’t know where she got her kadaldalan. She is always curious and very aware. She looks like her dad.”

The baby also exudes a “Lito Calzado vibe,” taking after Calzado’s dad, the noted choreographer. “Hopefully, Deia will also be a dancer like my dad.”

Calzado was recently introduced as a mom-bassador for Edamama, a new line of products for moms and babies, as well. It is the largest online to offline parenting platform providing a wide range of products and services.

“I don’t know everything about parenting,” said Calzado. “But I know that through Edamama, I can find the things that I love, want and need for Deia all in one app.”

“On days that I struggle. I didn’t know where to start, it matters that I know I’m not alone. Those were the days that remind me being a mom is my best role yet.”

The husband-and-wife team of Nish D’Souza and Bela Gupta are behind Edamama. They aim to empower and support Filipino parents.

Calzado now calls herself Mommy Iza. “I know it has just been three-and-a-half months, but this is my best role yet,” she attested. “This is full immersion at its best. It has been an amazing experience so far.”

She added, “I think moms should also honor themselves. It’s very important that we recognize the work that we do. It’s not easy.”

Admittedly, Calzado had post-partum moments after she gave birth. “I will not call it depression because that’s too long,” she explained. “I had post-partum dips. I had challenges.”

“I’ve been an actress for two decades and I’m pretty decent at my job. Then suddenly, I don’t know anything about my new job. You question yourself. There’s a lot going on.”

Calzado has been an advocate for mental health, especially women’s health and mental well-being.

“Understanding just how difficult it is for moms, the physical, emotional and mental challenges that come with it. A lot of women here are mamas. The tag line, ‘Take a break before you break’ is so crucial.

“That’s something that I’ll be using in my personal platform. It’s a reminder. The last thing you want is to break. When you’ve gotten into that point, it’s kind of hard to be the best mother to your child.

“Offer support. Check out on the mamas. Ask how you can be of assistance. Just make the mamas feel they are not alone in this journey. It’s an amazing journey if you feel you are supported,” she said.

Calzado went on: “I know there are a lot of Mama-vengers. That’s what I call the amazing mamas who are really been so helpful in the beginnings of my motherhood journey.

“I feel this is also the same thing that I say. When women come together, we can make things happen. In the same way, when mothers come together, we can make amazing things happen not only for our children but for everybody around us.”

