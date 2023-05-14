Janella Salvador returned to the “ASAP Natin ‘To” stage on Sunday to perform a fierce rendition of SZA’s “Kill Bill.”

Her number, which was part of the variety show’s celebration of Mother’s Day, was an instant hit among her supporters.

On social media, they described Salvador as a versatile artist, who can effortlessly switch from acting to singing and dancing.

Her performance of "Kill Bill" showcased her vocal range and stage presence, as she also danced to the beat of the song.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Salvador most recently portrayed the iconic serpent queen Valentina in "Mars Ravelo's Darna" which concluded in February.

In March, Salvador teased that she might stage a concert this year.