MANILA – Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin donated food packs to Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) volunteers conducting a parallel count of the 2022 presidential election.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the Church-based election watchdog thanked Locsin for her donation.

"Thank you to our real-life Darna, Ms. Angel Locsin," the PPCRV said.

"Nakakabusog hindi lang sa tiyan pati na sa puso! You are a true angel indeed! God bless you po," it added.

The poll watchdog's command center is located at the University of Santo Tomas Quadricentennial Pavilion.

It earlier said that it had enough volunteers to last until May 15 for its parallel count of votes.

