Bianca Gonzalez’ daughter Lucia finishes kindergarten

MANILA – Bianca Gonzalez is a proud mom.

In an Instagram post, Gonzalez shared snaps with husband JC Intal and daughter Lucia posing with her kindergarten diploma Friday.

"We are so proud of how much you have grown and learned this year, Lucia," she said.

Gonzalez thanked Lucia's teachers and looked forward to her daughter's grade school years.

"Thank you to her amazing teachers and awesome classmates for making back to face-to-face class a joy for her. Next up, Grade 1!!! For now ... summer break!"

Gonzalez and Intal have 2 kids, Lucia and Carmen. She is currently the main host of the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."