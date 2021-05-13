Tom Rodriguez reveals he has recovered from COVID-19

Tom Rodriguez shares this photo announcing he recently tested negative for COVID-19, after twice testing positive for the infection. Instagram: @akosimangtomas

MANILA — Actor Tom Rodriguez revealed on Thursday that he had been infected with COVID-19, and is now recovered.

In an Instagram video, Rodriguez explained his weeks-long hiatus from social media, saying, “I was taking some time off and trying to recover, because I had tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I was quarantined for a little over four weeks. It took a while before I was deemed clinically recovered,” he added.

Rodriguez said he contracted the virus while he was “shooting a movie out of town.”

He tested positive before returning home to Manila, and before having any physical interactions with his family, including his fiancée, actress Carla Abellana.

Rodriguez’s symptoms were “manageable,” he said. He experienced cough, fever, and “tightness in the chest.”

“Fortunately, I didn’t have any loss of smell and taste so I was able to eat and boost my immune system that way,” he said.

As of Thursday, Rodriguez was already recovered for a week, he said.

He recorded the update during another quarantine period at a hotel room, this time in compliance with safety protocols for showbiz productions.

