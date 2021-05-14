Star Music drops lyric video of Jayda's newest single

MANILA -- Star Music on Friday released the lyric video of singer-songwriter Jayda's newest single titled "M.U. (Malabong Usapan)."

The upbeat song was composed by Jayda with her father, OPM singer Dingdong Avanzado.

It was produced by Jayda and Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Jayda invited all her fans and followers to support "M.U."

"You asked for an upbeat track and I heard you," she said in the caption. "Here's to hoping this'll be a new anthem for you guys."

Jayda is the only child of Avanzado with wife Jessa Zaragoza.

She is under Star Music, which released her first EP "In My Room" back in 2018.

Last year, Jayda and fellow singer Darren Espanto teamed up for the duet "Sana Tayo Na."

