‘Rarampa na ang karma’: ‘La Vida Lena’ continuation is latest ABS-CBN series to air on TV5

MANILA — “Rarampa na ang karma!” goes the new tagline of the revenge drama “La Vida Lena,” as it nears its return, this time on television.

The first season of ABS-CBN series premiered on iWant TFC in November, and spanned 10 episodes that were released every Saturday.

Now, the Erich Gonzales-starrer is set to resume the story of Magda, with several more platforms on top of the on-demand streaming service.

“La Vida Lena’s” continuation is scheduled to premiere in June, with the additional broadcast venues Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, and TFC, according to producer Dreamscape Entertainment in its Friday announcement.

TV5 has been airing numerous ABS-CBN programs under a blocktime partnership, starting with “ASAP Natin ‘To” in January, and then the Kapamilya network’s entire primetime programming, led by “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” in March.

The time slot of “La Vida Lena” for its TV broadcast has yet to be announced.

The upcoming season of “La Vida Lena” will see Magda’s turn as her titular alter ego, bent on carrying out her vengeful plans against the Narciso family.

Directed by Jerry Sineneng, Jojo Saguin, and Andoy Ranay, “La Vida Lena” also stars Carlo Aquino, JC de Vera, Kit Thompson, Sofia Andres, Janice de Belen, and Agot Isidro.

