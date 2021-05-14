LIST: Winners of 57th Baeksang Arts Awards

Courtesy of Baeksang Arts Awards

Director Lee Joon-ik of “The Book of Fish” and variety performer Yoo Jae-suk won the grand prize awards for film and television, respectively, while “Beyond Evil” and “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay” reaped recognitions in the 57th Baeksang Arts Awards.

“Beyond Evil” was named the Best Drama and Best Screenplay for television while its lead actor Shin Ha-kyun topped the Best Actor competition, beating Song Joong-ki of “Vincenzo” and Kim Soo-hyun of “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay.”

Kim So-yeon of “The Penthouse: War in Life” claimed the Best Actress trophy for portraying the role of Cheon Seo-jin.

“Samjin Company English Class” was hailed as the Best Film, while Yoo Ah-in of the “Voice of Silence” and Jeon Jong-seo of “The Call” clinched the Best Actor and Actress awards for film, respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners in the prestigious awards ceremony, which honors outstanding performances in Korean TV, film, and theater.

TELEVISION

Grand Prize: Yoo Jae Suk

Best Drama: “Beyond Evil”

Best Variety Show: “How Do You Play?”

Best Educational Show: “Archive Project – Modern Korea 2”

Best Director: Kim Chul Gyu (“Flower of Evil”)

Best Actor: Shin Ha Kyun (“Beyond Evil”)

Best Actress: Kim So Yeon (“The Penthouse”)

Best Supporting Actor: Oh Jung Se (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

Best Supporting Actress: Yeom Hye Ran (“The Uncanny Counter”)

Best New Actor: Lee Do Hyun (“18 Again”)

Best New Actress: Park Ju Hyun (“Extracurricular”)

Best Male Entertainer: Lee Seung Gi

Best Female Entertainer: Jang Do Yeon

Best Screenplay: “Beyond Evil” (Kim Soo Jin)

Best Art Direction: “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” (Cho Sang Kyung)

TikTok Popularity Award: Kim Seon Ho (“Start-Up”) and Seo Ye Ji (“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”)

FILM

Grand Prize: Lee Joon-ik (“The Book of Fish”)

Best Film: “Samjin Company English Class”

Best Director: Hong Eui Jeong (“Voice of Silence”)

Best Actor: Yoo Ah In (“Voice of Silence”)

Best Actress: Jeon Jong Seo (“The Call”)

Best Supporting Actor: Park Jung Min (“Deliver Us from Evil”)

Best Supporting Actress: Kim Sun Young (“Three Sisters”)

Best New Actor: Hong Kyung (“Innocence”)

Best New Actress: Choi Jung Woon (“Moving On”)

Best New Director: Yoon Dan Bi (“Moving On”)

Best Screenplay: “The Day I Died: Unclosed Case” (Park Ji Wan)

Best Art Direction: “Space Sweepers” (Jung Sung Jin and Jung Chul Min)

