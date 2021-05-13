‘Disgusting’: Sunshine Cruz deplores family photo edited to show porn actor’s face

Photos from Sunshine Cruz Facebook and Instagram page

Actress Sunshine Cruz called out "disgusting" behavior on social media after an altered family picture went viral.

The edited photo saw the face of Cruz’s boyfriend, Macky Mathay, superimposed with that of an an adult entertainment actor.

The original family picture was taken during a Mother’s Day celebration.

Cruz urged her fans and followers to report the Facebook pages.

“Sa mga hindi aware, Macky’s face was edited. Binago at ginawang porn actor. The comments as you can see are disgusting. Let’s not tolerate this kind of behaviour here on Facebook,” Cruz said.

“Sadly, it is so easy for others to say nasty things on social media. Which reveals the person they are. They must’ve forgotten na may mga babae din silang kapamilya.”

In a succeeding post, Cruz, who has three daughters with actor Cesar Montano, thanked everyone who reported the social media pages.

She also revealed that several netizens have also messaged her to apologize for sharing the edited photo.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to other guys out there. May nanay, asawa, kapatid o mga kamag anakan kayong mga babae. Let’s not forget that,” she said.

Last year, Cruz went on a blocking spree after she got dismayed over some Facebook users whom she tagged as “sexual predators.”

“Enjoy din naman palang mang-BAN, block and delete. Nagkalat ang ‘sexual predators’ online. Parang ngayon lang nakakita ng mga babae. Ako po ang nahihiya para sa mga magulang n'yo. You guys know who you are. I am saving those messages before banning you. You’ve been warned,” she said.

