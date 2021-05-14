Darren Espanto's concert postponed after singer's exposure to COVID-19

MANILA — The digital concert of singer and "The Voice Kids" alumnus Darren Espanto has been postponed, ABS-CBN Events announced on Friday.

Dubbed as "Home Run," the comeback concert of Espanto was originally scheduled at 8 p.m. on May 30, with a rerun on May 31 at 10 a.m.

ABS-CBN Events said Espanto was recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The singer is "now in self-quarantine," according to the statement.

"As a result, the show's timeline will be adjusted including schedules of rehearsals, pre-production, and promotional activities, to ensure the safety and health of our artist and staff," it added.

"Home Run" has been rescheduled to June 19 at 8 p.m., with a rerun on June 20 at 10 a.m. via KTX.ph, TFC IPTV, and iWantTFC.

