Avril Lavigne’s Manila concert moved to 2022

Photo from Avril Lavigne's Instagram account

The much-awaited concert of Canadian-French singer Avril Lavigne in Manila has been moved to 2022, Wilbros Live announced on Friday.

In a Facebook post, Wilbros Live reminded ticket holders to hold on to their passes as they remain valid on the new date of the concert, which is May 2, 2022.

They also have the the option of getting a refund until May 30 of this year.

“We apologize for the wait and we hope to see you all at Avril Lavigne's concert next year. Thank you for your patience and continued support!”

Lavigne announced the cancellation of her Asian tour, which includes the Philippines, in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manila visit of the tour was originally slated last May 20 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Through Facebook and Twitter, Lavigne announced that her team is “unable to tour the Asian markets due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus.”

“My band, crew, and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out,” she said.

“Please, everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You’re in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon," she added.

Dubbed as the "Pop Punk Queen," Lavigne has released hit songs such as "Complicated" and "Girlfriend."

Related video: