Photos from Araneta Coliseum's Twitter account

MANILA – Popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo made sure to own the Araneta Coliseum in style during her 20th anniversary concert on Friday.

Geronimo, one of the most sought-after singers in the country, did not disappoint her legion of followers who filled the Big Dome to witness yet another stellar performance.

On top of the long song list she performed, the Kapamilya singer also wowed the audience with new dance steps of some of her classic pop hits, most especially her viral music “Tala.”

Geronimo flaunted her dancing skills with a new version of “Tala” steps – that remained fitting to the popular music.

Netizens speculated that the changes happened due to misunderstanding between Geronimo and Georcelle Dapat-Sy, who was behind the iconic "Tala" dance moves.

Neither of the two confirmed the rumors but the singer acknowledged G-Force during the show.

Fans also turned nostalgic when the performer showcased her 2023 version of “Sa Iyo” – one of her first songs that helped etch her name in the music scene.

Geronimo opened her four-hour show with “Dati-Dati”, one of her latest songs which marked her return to the spotlight after taking a long break during the pandemic.

She was not alone in the entire concert with her husband Matteo Guidicelli joined him on stage to duet “The Gift”, making Popsters gush over the couple.

Not to be outdone, Geronimo shared the stage once again with Asia's Songbird Regine Velsquez when they sang classic birit song “If Only”.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

