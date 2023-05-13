MANILA – Sarah Geronimo’s anniversary concert not only highlighted the Popstar royalty’s still impressive talent and showmanship – it also allowed the singer to pay tribute to her parents.

Geronimo was reduced to tears when she honored her father, Daddy Delfin, with a moving rendition of “Habang May Buhay” by Wency Cornejo during her 20th anniversary show.

Before singing, the Kapamilya performer said it was her father who saw a potential in her back when she was still a kid.

“He saw my potential. Siya yung unang taong naniwala po sa talentong binigay sakin ng Diyos. He taught me to dream big. Ang kaniya pong pagmamahal sa musika has greatly influenced me as a kid,” Geronimo said.

Video courtesy of Shiela Reyes, ABS-CBN News

It was also the family’s patriarch who taught her to work hard and trained her. Delfin and Sarah would train every morning on top of their table when she was still a little girl.

Daddy Delfin also became Geronimo’s source of strength especially in facing life's adversities.

“Mahina po ang loob ko. Siya po ang nagturo sa akin na maging malakas, matatag. Lalong-lalo na po sa pagharap sa laban ng buhay. Tatay Delfin, mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal na mahal kita. Para sa’yo ito Tay. I love you, Daddy,” she closed before singing the song.

Fans at the Araneta Coliseum could not help but feel that Geronimo is missing her family a lot as throwback pictures of their family played on the background background while she sang.

Last October, Geronimo released in a now-deleted post a letter of apologies to her parents, Delfin and Mommy Divine, for causing them pain due to her some decisions.

While it was not clear what Geronimo’s referring to, it could be remembered that her marriage with Matteo Guidicelli in 2020 allegedly severed her family ties.

Since then, Geronimo’s parents have not been seen in her shows, including in her recent concert.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. From then on, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.

