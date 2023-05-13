MANILA – The co-parenting setup between Cesar Montano and Sunshine Cruz appears to be working well, as they were both present in their daughter’s graduation.

Montano and Cruz joined their child, Sam, during her graduation – much to the delight of many netizens.

“Proud parents! Congratulations @samcruzm! We love you,” Cruz said in the caption.

The former couple has been reunited many times in various occasions, alongside Montano’s current partner Kath Angeles.

In fact, they celebrated New Year together with their respective families which was followed by Cruz’s message to netizens about forgiveness.

Montano and Cruz also attended Sam’s 18th birthday last August 2022. The ex-partners even posed for a complete family picture with their three daughters, a rare sight since their marriage ended.

Sam is the second child of Cruz and Montano. They have two other daughters: Angelina and Chesca. Their marriage was nullified on September 18, 2018.

