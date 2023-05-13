MANILA – Kim Chiu’s sister, Lakam, has been discharged from the hospital after being confined for almost three weeks.

On Instagram, Lakam announced the good news to netizens while also admitting that she was in critical condition for the first five days in the hospital.

“I was discharged from the hospital on Friday, May 5,2023- my 18th day of confinement. I was in a very critical stage for the first 5 days. Unable to talk, hear and see. I couldn’t even imagine I was able to get through it…Being in this kind of situation is no joke,” she said in her lengthy post.

According to her, the actress and her entire family had to make a life-changing decision without them knowing if she could make it or not.

She went on to thank her doctors for the best care they gave that allowed her to recover quickly. Lakam also expressed love to Chiu for her positivity and strength.

“In this post, I want to you all to know that I am very Grateful that I was able to have another chance to live in this Universe,” she ended.

It was during Chiu's birthday that they rushed Lakam to the hospital which took many fans by surprise.

The actress shared that her birthday felt “different” this year because she spent it with her sister at the hospital.

As such, if she would ask for one gift, that would be to storm the heavens with prayers for her sister.

“Kung may hihingin man akong regalo sa inyo ngayon yun ay prayers para sa ate Lakam ko. Everything happened in a snap of a finger. She is my strength, and now the word strength becomes blurry. Please pray for her recovery,” she said.

Chiu has a very close relationship with her siblings, especially Lakam.

In the past, she dubbed her eldest sister as her "number one critic, her number one fan, and superwoman.”