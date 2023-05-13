Heads up! Win Metawin is coming to PH in June

Photo from PULP Live World’s Facebook page

MANILA – Filipino fans of Win Metawin can finally have a glimpse of the Thai actor in person as he is set to visit the Philippines in June.

Metawin is scheduled to hold his first solo fan meet in Manila on June 11 at the New Frontier Theater, according to PULP Live World’s Facebook page.

The concert producer said tickets will be sold starting May 20. The VIP A passes cost P11,500 each while the VIP B is priced at P9,500 apiece.

Meanwhile, Balcony A and B tickets are worth P5,500 and P3,500 each.

There will also be some exclusive perks for everyone who will attend the fan meet but it varies from the ticket purchased.

There will also be some fan benefits prepared for the attendees with all ticket holders are expected to have event posters and souvenir show cards.

Meanwhile, other perks depend on the purchased tickets of the fans which include a chance for a solo picture with Metawin and an ID laminate.

Metawin rose to fame with the boys' love (BL) series "2gether" and "Still 2gether" with Bright Vachirawit. Both series are available on iWantTFC.

The BL genre saw a boom in the Philippines amid the pandemic in 2020 after the premiere of Metawin's series.

Since then, the Philippines has launched various BL series including ABS-CBN's “Hello Stranger,” “The Boy Foretold By The Stars,” and “Oh, Mando.”

