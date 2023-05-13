Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The stars of “Dirty Linen” will spill the secrets and show-off their fun side in a behind-the-scenes showcase in “Dirty Linen: All Access,” a vlog-like style series as part of ABS-CBN Entertainment’s “Made for YouTube” offerings.

Kicking off the YouTube series were Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin, collectively known as FranSeth, where they gave a tour and shared interesting trivia about some of the iconic locations inside the famous Fiero mansion.

They were joined by the young cast of the revenge drama series such as Xyriel Manabat, Sean Tristan, Raven Rigor, and CJ Navato.

The group also re-enacted a few of the most popular scenes, spilled fun facts about the set, and talked about what it is like to work with their co-stars.

Viewers were delighted to see the close bond of the cast and the fun humor of the entire production team on set.

“Sobrang saya pala bawat making ng scene, baliktad na baliktad sa kinalalabasan ng bawat episode na intense talaga hahaha. btw, I love Tonnet’s humor,” Anne Aubrey commented.

“Sobrang cutie ng franseth iba yung saya nila sa set walang nale-left out…Kitang kita na on and off cam ung closeness ng mga cast and staff ang bait din ni Direk.. kahit mabigat mga eksena di stress ang work,” another netizen said.

Fans can also expect Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo taking a break from their suspense-filled scenes in the trending Kapamilya teleserye to spread good vibes by taking on fun challenges and bonding sessions.

The celebrities will also share their experience about the last taping day of “Dirty Linen” and talk about their most memorable moments in the series.

A new episode drops every Wednesday until June 14 on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

“Dirty Linen” is available on weeknights at 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.