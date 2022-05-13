Andrea Brillantes shows support to boyfriend Ricci Rivero of UP Fighting Maroons in Game 3 of the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball finals. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes was a proud girlfriend to Ricci Rivero, who capped his UAAP career with a dry spell-breaking title conquest with the UP Fighting Maroons.

Brillantes made sure to be present in the final game of Rivero in the collegiate league, even wearing the athlete’s jersey replica and holding a banner.

The actress was teary eyed when the Fighting Maroons eventually clinched the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball championship against the Ateneo Blue Eagles via overtime, 72-69, at the Mall of Asia Arena Friday.

“Sobrang iyak ako nang iyak sa saya. Dasal ako nang dasal talaga sabi ko nagtitiwala lang ako sa kaniya. May tiwala ako,” Brillantes told ABS-CBN News.

WATCH: Andrea Brillantes celebrates boyfriend's Ricci Rivero and UP Fighting Maroons' title win in #UAAPFinals #UAAPSeason84 pic.twitter.com/oEXdLPjuYf — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) May 13, 2022

Rivero did not disappoint, registering nine points in the historic win of the Diliman-based crew.

According to the actress, she kept on reminding her boyfriend not to lose focus and pray for guidance every match.

“Lagi ko na itong sinasabi. Sabi ko, magdasal lang talaga siya. Wag siya mabadtrip. Goodluck. I love you syempre,” Brillantes added.

Brillantes answered Rivero after a UAAP game in April.