Jolina Magdangal turns emotional during her performance at the Robredo-Pangilinan thanksgiving event on Friday. Screenshot

MANILA — Singer-actress Jolina Magdangal, one of the most visible celebrity supporters of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, turned emotional during her performance at the thanksgiving event of the campaign Friday.

Magdangal, who was a regular host on the campaign trail of Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, once again returned on stage at the “Tayo Ang Liwanag” gathering at the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City.

She performed “Kumilos at Manalangin (Ipanalo Natin ‘To),” an original song written by Trina Belarmide which they released for the campaign in April.

Singing with the One Voice choir, Magdangal was visibly emotional throughout the number. At one point, she momentarily turned her back to the audience to compose herself.

Singer-actress Jolina Magdangal, one of the most visible supporters of VP Leni Robredo’s presidential bid, turns emotional during her performance of “Kumilos at Manalangin,” her original song for the campaign, at the Leni-Kiko thanksgiving event. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/M1ZjIyta1s — Miguel Dumaual (@migueldumaual) May 13, 2022

Magdangal then opted to tweak the last line of the song, and spoke: “Para sa atin ‘to, bawat Pilipino. Sa puso natin, panalo tayo.”

Magdangal was one of several stars who returned to the thanksgiving stage on Friday, alongside the likes of Regine Velasquez, Jona, Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano, and Bituin Escalante.

Robredo, who finished second to presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., announced at the gathering that her team will establish the Angat Buhay non-government organization on July 1, a day after her term as vice president ends.