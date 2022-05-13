‘Pula ang nanalo’: Michael V’s poem after elections goes viral

Michael V writes a poem with the image of the color red becoming splatters after the 2022 election results. Instagram: @michaelbitoy

MANILA — Comedian and artist Michael V shared on Friday shared a poem he wrote pertaining to the election results, with an apparent confirmation of which presidential candidate he had voted for.

Michael V posted the poem on Facebook, where it had 150,000 reactions and 26,000 shares.

“Kulay pula ang nanalo,” he began. “Oo, tanggap ko na ito.”

“Kahit pink ang dugo ko, mananaig ang respeto,” Michael V added.

Red is the campaign color of presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., while pink is associated with the presidential bid of incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo.

In his poem, Michael V also pertained to being a mere showbiz personality — “hamak na artista” — and having no ambitions of joining politics. If he did, he surmised, he might even win an elected post.

An example of a celebrity who had a successful election bid this year is action star Robin Padilla, who ranked No. 1 in the Senate race on his first try despite having no prior experience as an elected official.

Michael V made no mention of a candidate in his poem.

Despite not having his desired results in the elections, Michael V wrote that he would not be “blind” and would use both his eyes to watch the government and “you,” apparently pertaining to the presumptive president.

Below is Michael V’s full poem: