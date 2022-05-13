LOOK: Zack Tabudlo, Lauv in recording studio

Viral hitmaker Zack Tabudlo teased Friday what appears to be a collaboration with “I Like Me Better” singer Lauv, with a photo of them inside a recording studio.

Tabudlo posted photos of him with Lauv on Facebook. In his caption, Tabudlo simply tagged the American musician’s account and added a thinking emoji.

In the comment, many of the Filipino singer’s followers speculated about a possible collaboration between the two. Tabudlo has so far made no confirmation.

A day prior on Thursday, Tabudlo also shared snaps of him with LANY members Paul Klein and Jake Goss.

Tabudlo’s caption mentioned the band’s name, with a hush emoji, hinting at a secret project.