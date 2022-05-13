LOOK: Mariel Rodriguez, children now in Spain

Days after the 2022 national elections, actress Mariel Rodriguez is now in Spain with her daughters with husband, action star Robin Padilla, who is now leading the senatorial race.

As of Friday, 6:17 a.m., based on the partial, unofficial results, Padilla has received 26,454,562 votes from 98.35% of election returns.

On Instagram, Rodriguez posted photos of her with her kids abroad. Joining them are Rodriguez's grandparents.



"Hola Spain," Rodriguez wrote in one of her posts.

In an earlier post, Rodriguez said that they left Manila right after they voted.

"Right after voting we got on a plane and we survived a 20-hour trip with 2 senior citizens and 2 kids," she wrote.

In her most recent post, Rodriguez expressed her happiness that she can finally wear pink.

In the comment section of her post, Padilla replied: "Yes babe favorite natin na color."

Pink is the campaign color of presidential bet and outgoing Vice President Leni Robredo.

In her Instagram Stories post, Rodriguez again thanked the 26 million voters who said "mine" to her husband, Padilla.

Rodriguez was one of the hosts of the defunct noontime show, "Wowowee," where she met Padilla. The two dated for a few months before marrying in 2010.

