MANILA -- Actor Dennis Trillo celebrated his birthday on Thursday, May 12.

Trillo's wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado shared her greeting for the actor's special day as she uploaded a snap of them together.

"Happy birthday to the husband and dad with the heart of gold. We feel so blessed to have found true love in your arms," Mercado wrote.

"Salamat sa iyong napakatamis na pagaalaga at hindi ka talaga nawala sa tabi namin from day 1. You make every waking hour a blessing! We love you!"

In the comment section of her post, Trillo left the simple comment: "I love you."

Mercado and Trillo tied the knot in an intimate civil wedding last November 2021.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child together just last April 25.

Both have respective teenage sons from their previous relationships. Mercado has Alex Jazz with actor Patrick Garcia, while Trillo has Calix with former actress Carlene Aguilar.