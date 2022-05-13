MANILA -- Billy Crawford took to social media on Tuesday to thank his wife Coleen Garcia for making one of his dreams come true.

The host-singer revealed that his father Jack Crawford has finally met his grandson Amari.

In an Instagram post, Crawford shared a photo of his family -- his parents, wife Coleen and their son together at home.

"My wife made this happen! I’m so thankful for you @coleen for making my dreams come true. I never thought my father would even meet his grandson. And by God's grace you have made all of this possible," Crawford wrote.

"Thank you so much my love. To the strongest, sexiest and most loving wife ever! Best 40th birthday ever," added Crawford, who will be celebrating his birthday on May 16.

In an earlier post, Crawford also posted a clip showing his wife and son and his parents together at home.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first baby, Amari, in September 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In an interview on "Magandang Buhay" back in June 2020, Crawford said that his dad's dream is to see his grandchild.

"Growing up kasi close family talaga kami. To see my dad, ang pangarap niya kapag kausap ko sila, ang sinasabi niya, 'Son, I'm just holding on para makilala ko lang 'yung anak niyo.' Matanda na ang daddy ko and maraming complications. Pero marami akong matutunan at marami akong maituturo sa aming anak [ni Coleen] dahil sa ama ko. And I owe a lot to my dad," he said at the time