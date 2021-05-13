Queen supporting queen: Kathryn has message for Rabiya ahead of Miss Universe pageant

Actress Kathryn Bernardo and beauty queen Rabiya Mateo. Instagram: @bernardokath, @rabiyamateo

MANILA — Screen superstar Kathryn Bernardo shared on Wednesday supportive words for Rabiya Mateo, the Philippines’ bet in the Miss Universe pageant, as coronation day nears.

Bernardo’s recorded message was posted by MJ Lastimosa, Miss Universe Philippines 2014 and a close friend of Mateo.

Lastimosa requested the video greeting from Bernardo, which she then sent to Mateo, who is currently in Florida, USA for the ongoing competition.

“I know there’s a lot of pressure for the upcoming pageant, but know that the whole Philippines and every Filipino will be cheering for you on that day,” Bernardo told Mateo.

“Ngayon pa lang, we’re very, very proud of you. Whatever happens, proud kami sa ‘yo. We wish you all the best. Do you. Enjoy the journey. Kami nang bahala mag-cheer sa ‘yo dito,” she said.

Labanan nyo ang surprise video ko for Rabiya hahaha! Kinilig nanaman sya eh 😻😂 Go Philippines!!! Let’s bayanihan and vote for Miss Philippines on the Lazada app guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/Dx9pqdcLGu — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 12, 2021

Bernardo added she is looking forward to meeting Mateo in person.

Mateo, according to Lastimosa, is a fan of Bernardo. “Kinilig na naman siya, eh!” Lastimosa tweeted, referring to the pageant queen’s reaction.

The 2020 Miss Universe pageant will crown its winner on May 17 (Manila time), with a live telecast available locally via A2Z Channel 11 starting at 8 a.m.

Mateo is hoping to bring home the fifth Miss Universe crown to the Philippines, after Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray.

