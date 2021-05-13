'Never too old to chase your dreams': Ruffa Gutierrez returns to school

MANILA -- After 34 years in show business, actress-beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez has decided to return to school.

Gutierrez shared her newest life milestone in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying she is taking up Communication Arts at Philippine Women's University.

"You're never too old to chase your dreams," she began. "I am both humbled and excited to share with you that I am currently enrolled in the Philippine Women's University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Communication Arts under the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP)."

"After 34 years of working in the entertainment industry, I have chosen to further my education. Not only do I want to fulfill a long-held dream and take control of the next chapter of my life, I want to set a good example for my children," she added.

"I hope you can support me in my new journey."



Gutierrez, the only daughter of Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama, started out as a teen actress.

She became part of "That's Entertainment" in the 90s and finished second runner-up in Miss World 1993.

Gutierrez was one of the stars in the ABS-CBN afternoon drama "Love Thy Woman," and was also part of Star Cinema's online series "The House Arrest of Us."

