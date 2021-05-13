'Nakakaloka 'yung balakang!' Vice Ganda meets Sunshine Guimary, Ion Perez's screen partner

Vice Ganda meets Sunshine Guimary, the screen partner of his boyfriend Ion Perez, in the Thursday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Oh my god, mas maganda ka sa akin in person!”

These were Vice Ganda’s playful words as he finally met Sunshine Guimary, whose launching movie “Kaka” will see her paired with Ion Perez, the comedian’s partner of nearly three years.

Guimary was the guest contestant in the “Hide and Sing” segment of “It’s Showtime,” which is co-hosted by Vice Ganda as well as Perez.

“Ang ganda niya sa personal! Mukha siyang Miss Colombia, ‘yung mga Latina beauties sa Miss Universe, ganon!” Vice Ganda said.

“Nakakaloka ‘yung balakang! Ta’s naka-face mask na ako, naaamoy ko siya, ang bango-bango niya!”

“Buti na lang tapos na ‘yung pelikula niyo!” he then quipped, referring to her screen team-up with Perez.

Guimary, who is known for her viral “bra-less” challenges on YouTube, has been vocal of her strictly being professional with Perez, as well as her being a big fan of Vice Ganda.

On Thursday, she even told Vice Ganda that she would always buy “VVIP” tickets to his concerts in Cebu, where she hails from.

Guimary, who is now being launched by Viva Entertainment as a sexy star, admitted she was starstruck upon personally meeting Vice Ganda.

Asked by co-host Kim Chiu, in jest, whether he feels nervous about Guimary’s pairing with Perez, Vice Ganda answered, “Wala namang kaba!”

“Pero tinawagan ko si Boss Vic. Sabi ko, ‘Boss Vic, last movie na nila ni Ion ‘to, ha,’” he joked, referring to Viva Entertainment head Vic del Rosario.

“Kaka,” which also stars Jerald Napoles, will be released on May 28 via KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC IPTV, Sky PPV, and Vivamax.

