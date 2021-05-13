Trailer for sequel of Thai series 'I Told Sunset About You' trends in PH

Jai (Oab Oabnithi) helps Teh (Billkin Putthipong, right) to focus and forget about Oh-aew (PP Krit, left) for a while. Screenshots from "I Promised You The Moon" trailer

MANILA — Nadao Bangkok on Thursday released the official trailer for “I Promised You The Moon,” the sequel of the hit Thai coming-of-age series “I Told Sunset About You.”

As of writing, its hashtags #Trailerแปลรัก2 and #แปลรักฉันด้วยใจเธอPart2 are the top two trending topics in the Philippines.

LOOK: Hashtags #Trailerแปลรัก2 and #แปลรักฉันด้วยใจเธอPart2 are the top two trending topics in the Philippines after @NadaoBangkok released the trailer of "I Promised You The Moon" the sequel of the hit coming of age Thai series "I Told Sunset About You." | via @josiahvantonio pic.twitter.com/Lyk2u9ezPn — ABS-CBN News Showbiz (@ABSCBN_Showbiz) May 13, 2021

The trailer has finally introduced viewers to the new set of Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit), and colleagues for the series namely Jai (Oab Oabnithi), Kim (Goy Arachaporn), Top (Na Naphat), Plug (Boss Kamolpipat), Maengpong (Pea Sarit), Q (Ta Taninrat), and Au (New Chayapak).

Conflicts about falling out of love and career will be touched as the two lovers embark on their journey in college.

Oh-aew opened up that he wanted to transfer as he has yet to know what career he wants for himself. This stirs the pot for Teh, questioning why people can't stay the same way.

Viewers would also see how both lifestyles changed as Teh perseveres to fit in the industry, while Oh-aew explores new things.

The new series will premiere on May 27 on Line TV.

Fans can expect five new episodes following Teh and Oh-aew’s journey in college as a couple.

"I Told Sunset About You" changed the game in the boy’s love series genre with its coming-of-age storyline.

The series follows two schoolboys from Phuket and their struggle to be admitted to a university.

Related video: