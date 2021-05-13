James Reid's 'Soda' music video reaches 1 million views on YouTube

Photo from James Reid's Instagram account

More than a month since its official release on YouTube, the music video for James Reid's "Soda" has reached one million views on the platform.

Reid announced the good news on his Instagram page as he also revealed the release of a new song on Friday, May 14.

"Soda music video hit 1M views. Love you all!" Reid said in the caption.

Directed by Judd Figuerres, the music video for the space-themed "Soda" was released on the YouTube account of Reid's own record label, Careless Music.

"We are wanderers, lost in the galaxy of thought. Dive in the rivers of life — let its flow bring you to truth and purpose and know that exploration comes from within," the video's caption stated.

Reid, who wrote and produced the song, wowed his fans and followers last February as he performed "Soda" live on the Wish 107.5 bus with his band.

The "Idol Philippines" judge noted that "Soda" has "hints of influence from electro-music duo Daft Punk."

In a previous interview, he also explained that the song is about navigating dark chapters and learning to "ride the highs and lows."

