Mayonnaise culminates 20th anniversary with a concert at the QC Circle. Handout

MANILA – The Filipino alternative rock band Mayonnaise will be closing their 20th anniversary celebration in style, with no less than a concert on May 20 at the Quezon City Circle.

The anniversary show, dubbed as “Mayo 20: The Finale”, is expected to include hits that span the group's two decades in the music industry.

The concert will be the culminating event in a series of shows that aim to give back to the music fans who have supported Mayonnaise since its humble beginnings.

“I’m honestly surprised that we’ve made it this far,” Mayonnaise frontman Monty Macalino admitted.

“MAYO 20: The Finale is more than just a celebration of longevity and all the great things that have happened to us. We want to give our fans what they truly deserve, and we want to return the favor by going all out with our performance. We will always be forever grateful to them for showering us with unconditional love and support.”

Last year, Mayonnaise treated their fans with a 20th anniversary tour, performing at several locations across the country.

The finale show will feature a long set by Mayonnaise, with the special participation of their music industry peers such as Barbie Almalbis, Champ Lui Pio of Hale, Sud Ballecer (Sud), Argee Guerrero (I Belong To The Zoo), and Josh Villena (Autotelic).