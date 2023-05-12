LOOK: Miko Raval's baby boy Theo gets baptized

MANILA -- Actor Miko Raval and his wife Kaira Dimatulac had their baby boy, Sebastian Theodore, baptized.

Dimatulac uploaded snaps from the celebration taken by Nice Print Photography on Thursday.

Raval and his wife welcomed their baby boy in February.

Raval married his long-time girlfriend Dimatulac back in 2021.

In a previous interview, Raval revealed that they have been in a relationship since 2012, the same year he entered show business.

Raval is known for his role as Fabio Serrano in the 2019 series "The Killer Bride." He was last seen in "Viral Scandal," which ended May 2022.

Aside from being an actor, Raval is also a businessman. In 2013, he and Dimatulac founded Steeze Design Studios, a garment manufacturing company.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC